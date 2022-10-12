Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 261.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, hitting 5.22. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.11. Calbee has a 1-year low of 4.27 and a 1-year high of 6.61.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

