Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,602. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $90.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.