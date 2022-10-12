Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $398,336.74

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Butterfly Protocol has a total market cap of $398,336.74 and approximately $40.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Butterfly Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol’s genesis date was January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 98,412,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,878,851 tokens. The official website for Butterfly Protocol is www.butterflyprotocol.io. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Butterfly Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bproto.

Butterfly Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Butterfly Protocol has a current supply of 98,412,010 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Butterfly Protocol is 0.02109929 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $36.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.butterflyprotocol.io/.”

