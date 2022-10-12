BunnyPark Game Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (BG)

BunnyPark Game (BG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, BunnyPark Game has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. BunnyPark Game has a market capitalization of $644.19 and approximately $45,698.00 worth of BunnyPark Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BunnyPark Game token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BunnyPark Game Token Profile

BunnyPark Game launched on April 14th, 2021. BunnyPark Game’s total supply is 44,458,165 tokens. BunnyPark Game’s official message board is bunnyparkbsc.medium.com. The Reddit community for BunnyPark Game is https://reddit.com/r/bunnypark_bsc. BunnyPark Game’s official website is bunnypark.com. BunnyPark Game’s official Twitter account is @bunnypark_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BunnyPark Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark Game (BG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BunnyPark Game has a current supply of 44,458,165 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BunnyPark Game is 0.00001466 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $68.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bunnypark.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark Game should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BunnyPark Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

