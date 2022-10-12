BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 24,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 30,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTGOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

BT Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Featured Stories

