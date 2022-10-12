BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.90. 6,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 13,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

