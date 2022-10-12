BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

