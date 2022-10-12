Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

