BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys $245,235.20 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,106,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 47,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.