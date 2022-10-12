Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.01

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 7791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

