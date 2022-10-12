Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price at $6.60

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURI. Barrington Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signify Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

