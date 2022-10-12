Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.58 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

