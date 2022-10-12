Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $42,500.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,319,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,243,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.8 %

BCOV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after acquiring an additional 198,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 230,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 494,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

