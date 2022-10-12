Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $128,000.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,299,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,284.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,628. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

