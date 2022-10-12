Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $55.93 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

