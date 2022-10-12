Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.
BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $55.93 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
