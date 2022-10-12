Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.