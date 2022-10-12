Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the period. Boxed accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.81% of Boxed worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boxed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Boxed Trading Down 5.4 %

BOXD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 8,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,772. Boxed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter.

Boxed Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.