Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EPAY remained flat at $56.99 during midday trading on Friday. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 866,563 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,183,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

