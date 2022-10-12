Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Bonterra Energy

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The firm has a market cap of C$286.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

