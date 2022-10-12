Bonfida (FIDA) One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonfida alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 tokens. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.org/blog. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida (FIDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Bonfida has a current supply of 998,729,963.595 with 44,729,963.595 in circulation. The last known price of Bonfida is 0.38927163 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,326,159.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bonfida.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonfida should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonfida using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.