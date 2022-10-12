BNP Paribas Upgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Outperform

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

