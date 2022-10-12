BNP Paribas Upgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Outperform

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.