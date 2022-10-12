BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 8.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.96. 22,649,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 11,739,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

