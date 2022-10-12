BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.32 and last traded at C$13.34. 87,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 169,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.81.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
