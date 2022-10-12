Bmail One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,120.00 (BML)

Bmail (BML) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Bmail has traded down 74% against the dollar. Bmail has a market capitalization of $821.49 and approximately $16,120.00 worth of Bmail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bmail token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bmail Profile

Bmail launched on January 31st, 2022. Bmail’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official message board for Bmail is medium.com/@bmail_web3. The Reddit community for Bmail is https://reddit.com/r/bmailweb3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bmail’s official Twitter account is @bmail_web3. The official website for Bmail is www.bmail.media.

Buying and Selling Bmail

According to CryptoCompare, “Bmail (BML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bmail has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bmail is 0.00000001 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $393.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.bmail.media/.”

