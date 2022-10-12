Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Sells C$70,000.00 in Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,775,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

Shares of MOON traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,117. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

