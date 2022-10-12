Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Sells C$70,000.00 in Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,775,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.
Blue Moon Metals Price Performance
Shares of MOON traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,117. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile
