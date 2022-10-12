Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

