Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 521,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,849,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. Block has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $270.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,330 shares of company stock worth $25,277,192. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Block by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Block by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 47.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.