Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 10,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,256,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,965 shares of company stock worth $334,805. Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.