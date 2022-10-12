BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 84.6% in September

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $160,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

BUI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,500. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

