BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

MYN stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

