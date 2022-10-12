BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MYN stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
