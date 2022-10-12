BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 398.95 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 389.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.52). The company has a market capitalization of £117.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79.
