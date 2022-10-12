Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $224,873.53 and approximately $24,280.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 tokens. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is birdchaindefiofficial.medium.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is https://reddit.com/r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain (BIRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Birdchain has a current supply of 287,504,829.4830753 with 279,797,493.7785226 in circulation. The last known price of Birdchain is 0.00057728 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,520.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.birdchainapp.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

