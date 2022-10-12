Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.37. 2,848,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,302,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $86,156.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bird Global by 155.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
