BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $138.06. 17,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,431,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.55.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 71.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in BioNTech by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BioNTech by 29.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

