Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $21.62 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $21.62 billion and $5.31 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Binance USD has a current supply of 21,628,100,610.95. The last known price of Binance USD is 0.99974569 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5256 active market(s) with $5,911,849,840.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/busd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

