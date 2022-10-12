BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stake Reduced by GGV Capital LLC

GGV Capital LLC cut its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,908 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce comprises about 8.4% of GGV Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GGV Capital LLC owned 2.98% of BigCommerce worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,146. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,865. The stock has a market cap of $920.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.