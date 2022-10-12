Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BACA remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

