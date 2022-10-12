Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $285,977,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE YUM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 89,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.