Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. 27,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.