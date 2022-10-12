Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in RPM International by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in RPM International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in RPM International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 15,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,866. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

