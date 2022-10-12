Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 1,136,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,725,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

