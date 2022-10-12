Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,495. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

