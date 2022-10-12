Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $61.68. 155,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,678. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

