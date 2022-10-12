Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $128.86. 48,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.