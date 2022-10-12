Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 209,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,202. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

