Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,172 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 4,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,700. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.