Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 181,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

