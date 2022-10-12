Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.00. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

