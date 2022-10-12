BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $25.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,244. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.73. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

