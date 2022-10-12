Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $21.02 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $913,595.00 worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00270468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00100826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 125,129,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is https://reddit.com/r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam (BEAM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BEAM through the process of mining. Beam has a current supply of 125,087,240. The last known price of Beam is 0.16526305 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $855,458.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beam.mw/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.